Voiceprint recognition used in banks in China

China Guangfa Bank will use voiceprint recognition technology in identity authentication, after the application of fingerprint and facial recognition technology in the banking industry, media reported on Monday.

The bank said that voiceprint recognition technology will play a role in preventing fraud and providing quality services.

Voiceprint identification technology was in the first batch of tools confirmed in a fintech products catalogue recently published by China's central bank and its market supervision administration.'

Voiceprint recognition, also known as speaker recognition, is a technology that converts the sound signal of speaker into an electrical signal, which is then compared and identified by computer through algorithms, the Technology Daily reported on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, the accuracy rate of voiceprint recognition has reached 99.8 percent and everyone's voiceprint is unique.