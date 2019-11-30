LINE

China's rare earth luminescent materials report steady output

2019-11-30

China's output of rare earth luminescent materials registered steady growth in the first 10 months of the year, industrial data showed.

From January to October, the output of LED phosphor rose 24.5 percent year on year to 415 tonnes, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

During the same period, the output of long afterglow phosphor surged 94 percent year on year to 485 tonnes, the MIIT said, citing data from the Association of China Rare Earth Industry.

Trichromatic phosphor saw its output at 1,040 tonnes during the period, down 16.8 percent from a year ago, according to the MIIT.

