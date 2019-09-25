China's Hudong-Zhonghua names self-made LNG carrier

An LNG carrier from Qatar berths at a receiving station in Jiangsu province. Typically, the carrier unloads 260,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas at the wharf. (Photo by Xu Congjun/For China Daily)

China's shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua has named its self-developed 4th generation liquified natural gas (LNG) carrier "Dubhe" at the Changxing shipbuilding yard in Shanghai.

The 174,000-cubic-meter vessel, set to transport LNG from the Yamal project in Russia to China, is the first of its kind among four LNG carriers made by the company.

With the lastest power system and tank devices, the 295-m long Dubhe is 45 m at the beam and can operate at a speed of up to 21 knots.

As one of the major shipbuilding subsidiaries of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited, Hudong-Zhonghua has built China's first LNG carrier and developed 250,000-cubic-meter LNG supertankers, as well as icebreaking ARC7 LNG carriers.