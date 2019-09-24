Apple to make new Mac Pro in U.S. plant

U.S. tech giant Apple Inc. said Monday that its next generation of Mac Pro desktop computers will be manufactured in a plant in Austin, Texas state, after it received "a federal product exclusion" for some components.

The new Mac Pro will have more American-made components than previous generations of Apple Mac Pro, it said.

Manufacturers and suppliers from more than eight U.S. states will provide spare parts and technological support for the production of the new desktop computers, Apple said.

The Mac Pro will become the only major Apple computer to be assembled in an American plant as most Apple products are produced in China and other countries.

The U.S.-China trade dispute could have Apple face higher tariffs on its products including iPhones assembled in China, after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted in July that Apple would not be granted a tariff exclusion for the components needed for its products.

"Apple will not be given Tariff waiver, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!" Trump tweeted on July 26.

However, Apple confirmed on Monday it has been given an exemption from tariffs on some product components.

"The U.S. manufacturing of Mac Pro is made possible following a federal product exclusion Apple is receiving for certain necessary components," said the U.S. tech giant.

"The Mac Pro is Apple's most powerful computer ever and we're proud to be building it in Austin," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. "We thank the administration for their support enabling this opportunity."

Cook said his company is supporting 450,000 jobs in the United States as Apple products are made with parts from 36 states in the country.

"Last year alone, the company spent over 60 billion dollars with more than 9,000 domestic suppliers across the country," Apple said.

It also said the new Mac Pro, which was debuted at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, will be manufactured in the Texas facility that has been assembling the previous version of Mac Pro since 2013.