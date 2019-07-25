LINE

China reports world's largest network of charging facilities for electric vehicles

China has built the world's largest network of charging facilities for electric vehicles, as 1 million charging piles had been completed by the end of June, an official said Thursday.

The country has been promoting clean and low-carbon energy, and the proportion of non-fossil energy in electricity generation continues to rise, said Li Fulong, head of the development and planning office of the National Energy Administration, at a press conference.

Non-fossil energy accounted for 37.2 percent of the country's installed 6,000-kilowatt and above generating units by the end of June, up 1.2 percentage points over the same period last year, he said.

Non-fossil energy accounted for 27.3 percent of electricity generation, up 2.1 percentage points from the same period last year, he said.

To optimize the clean energy sector, China has launched a national monitoring and warning platform for new energy consumption, to monitor new energy consumption at the provincial level on a monthly basis, assess new energy consumption on a quarterly basis and issue warnings on an annual basis, Li said.

