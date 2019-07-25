China's printing industry probes green development

The 2019 China Printing Innovation Conference opened in Beijing Thursday, focusing on the green development of the printing industry.

A guideline on upgrading the coordinated development of the printing industry in the Yangtze River Delta region was released at the conference, as a bid to propel the industry's growth in the region to higher quality via further coordination, institutional design and innovation.

The two-day conference features lectures and interpretations delivered by academicians and officials on the country's conditions and policies on environmental protection and green development.

It will also see the release of major programs on the green development of the printing industry, as well as forums, exhibitions, pop-up markets and other events related to the industry.

By the end of 2018, China had 98,000 enterprises and 2.7 million practitioners in the printing industry, while the total output value of the industry last year stood at 1.27 trillion yuan (184.76 billion U.S. dollars).