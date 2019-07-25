LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Business

Beijing: U.S. congress bill targeting Huawei is a 'double standard'

1
2019-07-25 18:18:21CGTN Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

"We have noticed the recent bill proposed by U.S. Republican senators to restrict Chinese company Huawei, and we regret this move", the spokesperson of China’s Ministry of Commerce Gao Feng said in a regular press briefing on Thursday.

Such a bill in the U.S. is considered typical "double-standard" behavior as it is urging China to strengthen its patent protection for U.S. companies while refusing to offer patent protection to Chinese firms who follow the rules, which is contradictory, Gao said, adding that "this ridiculous bill should not be further promoted". 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.