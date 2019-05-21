China's Henan province explores commercial ties with Poland

Around 120 guests attended an economic and trade cooperation forum in Warsaw on Monday, aiming to explore expanding commercial links between China's Henan province and Poland.

"This year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Poland. In the past 70 years, pragmatic cooperation aiming at mutual benefit has always been a solid foundation for friendly relations between the two countries," said Chinese Ambassador to Poland Liu Guangyuan in his welcome address.

"In recent years, the two countries have continuously deepened economic, trade and local cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and 16 1 cooperation, bringing tangible benefits for the two peoples," he added, referring to cooperation between China and 16 Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs).

Yu Hongqiu, deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China Henan provincial committee, said: "For 3,000 years, Henan was a very important political, economic and cultural center. Henan's excellent location means the province constitutes a transport node connecting all parts of the country."

She added that Henan Province was looking to become more internationally oriented and expand commercial relations with Poland.

"Poland is enjoying a constant development, its people are hard-working, the country's finances are stable and its international position is consolidating," said Yu, adding that Poland was a very important partner for China in the China-CEEC cooperation mechanism.

In his turn, Grzegorz Czelej, the Chairman of the Polish-Chinese Parliamentary Group, expressed his excitement about cooperation between Poland and Henan.

"Henan Province is at the heart of China and it is becoming its biggest transport hub, so commercial relations with this province are very important for our country," Czelej said.

Czelej listed many areas of cooperation between China and Poland, including Chinese companies and banks investing in Poland over the last years, new flights connecting the two countries, and partnerships between institutions of higher education from the two countries. Enditem