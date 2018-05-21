25 favorite Chinese brands

The People's Daily app ranked a list of Chinese people's favorite homegrown brands based on online votes from half a million people.
According to the list, 25 domestic brands are honored with five titles: best taste, most potential, best looking, most popular and most time-honored.
Let's look at the 25 brands that made the list.
Best taste
Based on customer feedback, volume of orders and sales, refund rates and sales revenue, Huawei, Supor, Haier, Midea and Joyoung have been named as the brands with the best taste.
According to the People's Daily app, people who use products from these brands tend to be more discerning as consumers.
Most potential
Three Squirrels, Mechrevo, Mijia, Wufangzhai and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises are the brands with the most potential, as their sale volumes have all seen a remarkable year-on-year increase.
Best looking
Vivo, Lining, Smartisan, Edifier, and HLA are named the best looking brands. That's because they are changing people's views on China's domestic products, transforming them from outmoded to something fashionable.
Most popular
Xiaomi, Nongfu Spring, Gree, Oppo and Blue Moon are the most popular brands, based on online search volumes.
Most time-honored
Moutai, Tongrentang Chinese Medicine, Liushen, Yunnan Baiyao and Nanfang Sesame Paste received the title of most time-honored, according to customer feedback, volume of orders and sales, and sales revenue.