LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Galeries Lafayette second China store to open this year

1
2018-05-20 13:49Xinhua Editor: Liang Meichen ECNS App Download

French high-end department store Galeries Lafayette will open its second China store in Shanghai by the end of this year.

Covering 23,100 square meters, the store will be located in the L+MALL in the commercial center of Lujiazui in Pudong District, according to Shanghai Lujiazui Group. China's first Galeries Lafayette store opened in Beijing in 2013.

The Shanghai store will be different from that of Paris and Beijing. Besides luxury brands, the store will introduce some new brands to Chinese consumers, including niche designer brands from Europe, according to Galeries Lafayette (China).

According to a report by Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce, a total of 226 brands opened their first stores in Shanghai in 2017.

By 2020, Lujiazui is expected to become a world famous commercial center integrating business, tourism, and shopping, and boasting a high concentration and sales volume of international high-end brands, said Xin Yaqin, head of the commerce commission of Shanghai Pudong New Area.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.