Galeries Lafayette second China store to open this year

French high-end department store Galeries Lafayette will open its second China store in Shanghai by the end of this year.

Covering 23,100 square meters, the store will be located in the L+MALL in the commercial center of Lujiazui in Pudong District, according to Shanghai Lujiazui Group. China's first Galeries Lafayette store opened in Beijing in 2013.

The Shanghai store will be different from that of Paris and Beijing. Besides luxury brands, the store will introduce some new brands to Chinese consumers, including niche designer brands from Europe, according to Galeries Lafayette (China).

According to a report by Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce, a total of 226 brands opened their first stores in Shanghai in 2017.

By 2020, Lujiazui is expected to become a world famous commercial center integrating business, tourism, and shopping, and boasting a high concentration and sales volume of international high-end brands, said Xin Yaqin, head of the commerce commission of Shanghai Pudong New Area.