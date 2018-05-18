LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China's MA700 turboprop regional plane to enter market by 2021

1
2018-05-18 21:29Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

China's MA700 plane, a high-speed turboprop regional aircraft currently in development, is expected to enter the market by 2021, said its developer on Friday.

The MA700 is now in the detailed design phase, said the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

AVIC XAC Commercial Aircraft (AVIC XACC) is aiming for a maiden flight by the MA700 by 2019 and for the aircraft to receive the type certificate (TC) from civil aviation authorities by 2021, said AVIC.

The turboprop regional plane is designed for economic efficiency, high speeds and adaptability in airports and air routes.

The MA700 is part of China's plan to develop two trunk jetliners and two regional aircraft, with the other models being the C919 narrow-body, CR929 wide-body and ARJ21 regional aircraft.

To date, it has received 185 intended orders from 11 domestic and foreign customers.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.