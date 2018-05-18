China calls on U.S. to fairly resolve ZTE case

China expects the United States to take concrete action as soon as possible on a case involving Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE, and to resolve it in a fair and reasonable manner, Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng said Thursday.

The comment came after U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet Sunday that the two sides are working together to give ZTE "a way to get back into business, fast," and the U.S. Commerce Department has been instructed to work on the issue.

In response to a question on whether China has paid a price for the outcome, Gao reiterated that market forces are behind China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation.

"We will resolutely defend our own interests and will not make any deal at the cost of China's core interests," Gao said.

China is willing to expand imports from countries all over the world, including the United States, and welcomes companies to do business in China, including U.S. firms, Gao said.

China expects the United States to lift unfair trade restrictions, improve its supply, and treat Chinese products and investments fairly, Gao said.