LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China hopes for positive outcome of Sino-U.S. trade talks: MOC

1
2018-05-17 20:49Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

China hopes for positive and constructive outcomes from the ongoing Sino-U.S. economic and trade consultations, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

"We hope that the two sides can meet each other halfway, and properly resolve disputes and manage differences through consultations, based on the principle of mutual respect and equal consultation," MOC spokesperson Gao Feng said at a press conference.

Gao also expressed hope that the two sides would make joint efforts to advance bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

China does not want to see escalating Sino-U.S. economic and trade friction, but is prepared for all possible scenarios, Gao added.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He arrived in Washington on Tuesday afternoon for economic and trade consultations with the U.S. side at the invitation of the U.S. government.

Gao said China will expand the opening of its market in a proactive, steady and orderly manner, in accordance with its own development need, its own pace and timetable, to benefit both the Chinese people and people across the world.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.