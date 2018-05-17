LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Tianjin to set up 100-bln-yuan AI funds

1
2018-05-17 10:57Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

North China's Tianjin Municipality has announced plans to set up funds worth 100 billion yuan (15.7 billion U.S. dollars) to support the artificial intelligence industry, and a 10-billion-yuan fund to promote intelligent manufacturing.

"The funds are established to foster and expand the intelligent technology industry in the city," said Sun Wenkui, vice mayor of Tianjin.

Sun said the 10-billion-yuan fund would be used to support industries such as the industrial Internet, robotics, integrated circuits, information services and military-civilian integration.

The funds of 100 billion yuan will be invested in emerging industries such as intelligent robots, hardware and software, including 30 billion yuan in sub-fund for intelligent device and intelligent upgrade of traditional industries.

Sun said a maximum of 30 million yuan of financial support would be provided to each scientific research institution at national or provincial levels that settles in Tianjin.

Local authorities will pay special attention to intellectual property protection and strict law enforcement in the area, Sun added.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.