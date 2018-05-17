LINE

China, Norway make 'positive progress' in free trade negotiations

2018-05-17
Photo taken on May 14, 2018 shows the view of a meeting during the 11th round of free trade agreement negotiations between China and Norway in Oslo, Norway. China and Norway on Wednesday completed their latest round of negotiations for a free trade agreement and positive progress has been made. (Xinhua/Liang Youchang)

China and Norway on Wednesday completed their latest round of negotiations for a free trade agreement and "positive progress" has been made.

The 11th round of free trade agreement negotiations between China and Norway was held in Oslo from Monday to Wednesday, the Chinese delegation said in a press release.

Both sides conducted negotiations on issues such as trade in goods, trade in services, investment, rules of origin, customs procedures and trade facilitation, intellectual property rights (IPR), competition policies and government procurement.

"Positive progress has been made in the negotiations," according to the press release.

The free trade agreement negotiations between China and Norway not only helped promote the two countries' cooperation in economy and trade, but also sent a strong signal of their opposition against unilateralism and trade protectionism, it said.

China and Norway launched their free trade agreement negotiations in 2008 in order to further deepen bilateral relations and cooperation in economy and trade, promote the economic development of the two countries, and improve the living standards of the two peoples.

This is the third round of talks after the recovering of China-Norway free trade agreement negotiations in April 2017.

　　

