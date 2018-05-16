DiDi tightens ride-sharing services regulations after passenger killing

Chinese leading on-demand mobility platform Didi Chuxing announced Wednesday a new string of regulations to enhance passenger safety after the killing of a passenger.

The company has made it compulsory for drivers of its key ride-sharing services to pass a facial recognition test when they start service each day.

For its Hitch service, all personalized tags and ratings features, which were designed to increase social networking, will be taken down. Meanwhile, the service will be suspended for night trips between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

The DiDi Hitch service was taken down on May 12 for a safety overhaul after a female flight assistant was killed on May 6 by a DiDi Hitch driver, which aroused public concerns over the safety of ride-sharing services.

The company is also seeking public opinion on introducing a voice-recording function on its ride-sharing services to help obtain evidence in case of disputes.

China's Ministry of Transport has urged ride-sharing platforms to conduct stricter driver qualification reviews and enhance business regulations to make trips safer.