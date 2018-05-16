LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Government to amend rules on foreign-funded insurance firms

1
2018-05-16 15:40chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

China will start to amend rules relevant to foreign-funded insurance companies in the near future, Shanghai Securities News reported Wednesday, citing anonymous sources.

The amendment in the Detailed rules for implementation of regulations of the People's Republic of China on administration of foreign-funded insurance companies may involve raising the proportion of foreign equity in a joint-equity life insurance company from 50 percent to 51 percent, according to Shanghai Securities News.

The amendment may also involve simplifying procedures and lowering requirements for joint-equity life insurance companies and solely foreign-funded life insurance companies to set up branches.

Under the current rules, where a joint-equity or wholly owned insurance company which has been established with a minimum registered capital of 200 million yuan, applies for the first time for the establishment of a branch in every other province, autonomous region, or municipality outside its base, it shall increase the registered capital by no less than 20 million yuan.

In addition, these companies should provide audited solvency status reports as of the end of the previous fiscal year and as of the end of the last quarter.

The amendment may also involve equity change.

Under the amendment, a foreign-funded insurance company should have at least one insurance company, which is in normal operation, as its major shareholder and if there is a change of shareholding, after the change, there should also be at least one insurance company, which is in normal operation, as its major shareholder.

The major shareholder would be prohibited from transferring its equities within 5 years and if the major shareholder wants to reduce its stake or exit from the Chinese market in the way of transferring equities, it still needs to fulfill its duty as a shareholder before the reduction or exit and it needs to supplement capital when necessary to make sure the insurance company has solvency as required by the authorities.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.