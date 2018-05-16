LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Foxconn chooses lead developer for giant Wisconsin complex

1
2018-05-16 11:04Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Tech giant Foxconn has selected Hammes Company as the lead developer for its massive display-screen producing complex in the U.S. state of Wisconsin, the company said Monday in a statement.

Hammes Company, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is reportedly a national leading developer of health care facilities.

Foxconn will also invite other developers to participate in the development of its Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park.

The business park, which will house a display screen plant worth 10 billion U.S. dollars, is planned to expand a site area of approximately 2,900 acres (about 1,170 hectares), poised to be one of the largest of its kind in North America.

Foxconn has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for the manufacturing complex on June 28 at the company's Mount Pleasant site, Wisconsin.

The complex will produce displays used in a wide range of devices and solutions, from the latest generation televisions to self-driving cars, and aircraft systems.

With billions of U.S. dollars of support from the local government, the complex is expected to create 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin, Foxconn said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.