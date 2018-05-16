LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Tianjin halts land sale meant to pay debts of Bohai Steel unit

1
2018-05-16 10:29Global Times/Agencies Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Authorities in Tianjin, a port city in North China, have ordered a court to freeze a land auction planned by a creditor of a former unit of the debt-stricken Bohai Steel Group, according to three sources and documents viewed by Reuters.

Bohai Steel and its units have been undergoing a State-backed debt restructuring program since 2016 as the conglomerate struggles with liabilities of around 192 billion yuan ($30.26 billion) in one of the most high-profile failures of a State-owned enterprise in years.

The land up for auction, valued at 238 million yuan, had been seized by National Trust, a creditor of the asset's owner, Tianjin Metallurgy Steel Wire and Cable Group, a unit of Tianjin Metallurgy Group that defaulted on a trust loan, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter.

Tianjin Metallurgy Group was a subsidiary of Bohai Steel before it was spun off in 2016 under the Tianjin government-directed rescue plan for the indebted conglomerate.

The land sale suspension would raise questions over the local government's commitment to disposing of assets owned by failing State-owned enterprises.

In a letter dated May 10 sent by Tianjin's land resources bureau to Tianjin No.1 Intermediate Court and viewed by Reuters, the bureau "demanded" that the court halt the auction, citing the expiration of a land license.

The Tianjin municipal government and Tianjin Metallurgy Group didn't immediately respond to faxed requests seeking comment.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.