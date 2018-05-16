Financial seminar discusses HK's pivotal role in building sustainable B&R

More than 150 bankers, project finance experts, risk officers and professionals attended a seminar on Tuesday to explore sustainable infrastructure financing opportunities for Hong Kong under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The seminar is jointly organised by the Hong Kong Association of Banks (HKAB) and The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA ) Infrastructure Financing Facilitation Office (IFFO).

With growing interest from Hong Kong's private sector to capitalise on opportunities provided by the Belt and Road Initiative, the seminar was designed to raise awareness and promote participation of Hong Kong banks in Belt and Road projects, organizers said.

In line with Hong Kongs commitment to sustainability, the seminar also put a spotlight on financially sustainable and environmentally friendly projects in countries along the route of Belt and Road Initiative.

Vincent Lee, Executive Director (External) of HKMA and Deputy Director of IFFO, said, "Today's discussion clearly highlights the strengths of Hong Kongs platform in facilitating infrastructure financing and investments, and our credentials as a premier centre for green finance in the region. Going forward, IFFO will continue to work with private and public sector stakeholders closely to facilitate more bankable and sustainable infrastructure projects."

Diana Cesar, Chairperson of HKAB, said, "Financing the colossal investment needs of economies in Asia and beyond will require all available sources of capital. Hong Kong banks are in a unique position to connect enterprises engaged in Belt and Road projects with capital, advice and other solutions. Hong Kongs focus on green financing can also support Chinas aim of building a sustainable New Silk Road."