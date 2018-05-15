LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Dandong to cool property speculation as investors predict DPRK boom

1
2018-05-15 14:16CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Authorities in northeast China city of Dandong have moved to restrict property speculation, after buyers flocked to the city near the country's border with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in anticipation of Pyongyang's potential economic opening up.

Posting a statement through its official WeChat account, Dandong Municipal Government said on Monday that property buyers without local household registration would not be able to resell newly-built property in the city's New District until two years after purchase.

Buyers applying for mortgages through non-Dandong housing funds will have to pay 50 percent down-payments on property in the New District, according to the statement.

The New District is located close to the New Yalu River Bridge, a crossing to the DPRK city of Sinuiju that has not yet been opened.

In 2002, Pyongyang announced the Sinuiju Special Administrative Region, an area which was meant to operate under special economic rules and was initially modeled on China's successful economic zones like Shenzhen.

Situated on the Yalu River in Liaoning Province, around 80 percent of China's trade volume with the DPRK passes through Dandong across the Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge to Sinuiju.

Following DPRK leader Kim Jong Un's recent meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and high-level representatives from the US, Pyongyang has signaled that it is looking to denuclearize and open up to the outside world.

For Chinese property investors, this glimmer of hope for long-term peace was also interpreted as the first step towards an economic boom in Dandong.

Earlier this month, China Daily reported that house prices rocketed by 57 percent overnight in Dandong's New District, after years of low demand in the area. Lyu Chao, a researcher of border studies at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told China Daily the speculation was "irrational investment behavior based on overoptimistic assumptions."

Dandong is not the only area to have seen property speculation intensify following movements towards peace on the Korean Peninsula. In South Korea, land prices inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) have doubled and even quadrupled in some areas since March, despite the public having no access to the heavily fortified demarcation line.

BY Nicholas Moore

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.