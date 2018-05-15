LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

CNPC to take over Iran oil fields

1
2018-05-15 13:40Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

China's oil major CNPC is planning to take over Total's participation in Iran's South Pars natural gas project, according to media reports on Monday.

The French oil company is seen as likely to pull out from the project after US President Donald Trump announced the US will abandon the Iran nuclear deal, domestic news website sina.com reported.

Total has a 50.1 percent stake in the South Pars field, the largest natural gas field in the world, with estimated reserves worth $2.9 trillion. CNPC holds 30 percent and Iran's PetroPars has 19.9 percent.

The deal signed last year gives CNPC the option to acquire Total's stake in case of a pullout.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.