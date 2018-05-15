LINE

NBS: Chinese economy steadily improving in April

Latest data on Chinese economy in April:

China's industrial output expands 7 pct in April

China's industrial output expanded 7 percent in April, quickening from the 6-percent rise in the previous month, official data showed Tuesday.

In the first four months, industrial output rose 6.9 percent, compared with the 6.8-percent gain in the first quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.

China's fixed-asset investment up 7 pct in first four months

China's fixed-asset investment rose 7 percent in the first four months of the year, down from 7.5 percent for January-March, data showed Tuesday.

Growth of China's property development investment eases

China's property development investment expanded 10.3 percent year on year for January-April, slightly down from 10.4 percent during the first quarter, data showed Tuesday.

China retail sales up 9.4 pct in April

China's retail sales of consumer goods grew 9.4 percent year on year to reach 2.85 trillion yuan (about 450 billion U.S. dollars) in April, official data showed on Tuesday.

The expansion dropped slightly from the 10.1-percent rise seen in March, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

　　

