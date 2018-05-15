Market entry for military products to be improved

China's State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense (SASTIND) has reached a consensus with the defense sector to further improve the market entry mechanism for military products, a senior official said.

Repeated problems experienced by private companies should be resolved through the military-civilian integration mechanism, and the SASTIND will actively build an exchange platform as well as pilot projects to greatly improve the efficiency of private companies undertaking military product manufacturing, said Long Hongshan, chief engineer with SASTIND, People's Daily reported on Monday.

At present, private enterprises account for more than two-thirds of the companies that have licenses for scientific research and production of weapons and equipment, and some are playing an increasingly important role in state-of-the-art technologies like micro and small-scale unmanned systems, said the report.

In addition, more than 2,000 aviation technologies have been developed in the national economy, it said.

However, China's military-civilian integration has not yet reached a profound level, and it still encounters structural and policy problems, Long said. Currently, ideas and policies haven't kept up with the integration process, and resource sharing has not reached a desirable level.

It's too difficult for private companies to produce military products, said the owner of one private firm, noting that it is hard to understand military enterprises' product requirements due to obstructed channels of communication.

The central government's steering role should be brought into full play in boosting military-civilian integration.