LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Stocks of U.S. suppliers to ZTE soar after Trump's comments

1
2018-05-15 09:32Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Shares of American companies that supply chips and other components to Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp. rebounded strongly on Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington and Beijing are working to get the company back into business.

Shares of Acacia Communications Inc., a Massachusetts-based optical interconnect components maker selling about 30 percent of its products to ZTE in 2017, spiked 8.73 percent to 34.25 U.S. dollars apiece following Trump's remarks.

Shares of Oclaro, a U.S.-based company that made 18 percent of its revenue from ZTE in the fiscal year that ended July 1, 2017, surged 2.92 percent to 8.82 dollars apiece.

Shares of Lumentum, another U.S. firm that also does substantial sales to ZTE, jumped 2.22 percent to 64.50 dollars apiece.

All those stocks have suffered big losses since the United States imposed a denial of export privileges against ZTE on April 16.

The two sides "are working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast," said Trump on Sunday in a tweet. The president added that he has instructed the U.S. Commerce Department "to get it done."

China appreciates the U.S. position on ZTE, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said Monday, adding that China is keeping close communication with the United States on specific details and issues that the U.S. side is concerned about.

Trump's words came ahead of a new round of trade consultations between the two sides later this week.

Analysts said that the latest development in trade tensions between the United States and China, the world's two largest economies, eased concerns about a potential trade war.

ZTE, one of the world's largest telecom equipment makers, was forced to suspend its main operations worldwide after the U.S. Commerce Department prohibited American companies from exporting products to it in mid-April.

As the fourth-largest mobile phone supplier in the U.S. market, ZTE said it has estimatedly supported some 130,000 high-tech jobs in America.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.