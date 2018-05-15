LINE

Tencent receives self-driving car license in Shenzhen

Photo taken on May 14, 2018 shows a self-driving vehicle for road testing in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.Tencent Monday received a government permit to test its self-driving car on certain public roads in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Photo taken on May 14, 2018 shows a self-driving vehicle for road testing in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.Tencent Monday received a government permit to test its self-driving car on certain public roads in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Tencent Monday received a government permit to test its self-driving car on certain public roads in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

The Shenzhen Transport Bureau issued a license plate for a self-driving car of the Internet giant.

Han Hao, an official with the bureau, said the agency would soon announce the testing roads and time. A driver and a safety personnel should be in the car during the tests.

Multiple government agencies in Shenzhen have formed a working group to manage and promote self-driving technology.

Earlier several cities in China, including Beijing, Shanghai and Chongqing, issued self-driving car licenses after regulations governing road testing of unmanned vehicles went into effect.

　　

