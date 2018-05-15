LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Belt, Road will assist in country's development

1
2018-05-15 09:32China Daily Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download
Premier Li Keqiang and visiting Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago witness the signing of documents on cooperative initiatives in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. (FENG YONGBIN/CHINA DAILY)

Premier Li Keqiang and visiting Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago witness the signing of documents on cooperative initiatives in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. (FENG YONGBIN/CHINA DAILY)

China is willing to align the Belt and Road Initiative with Trinidad and Tobago's development strategy, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday.

Li made the statement as he met with Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Rowley is on a six-day official visit to China that began on Monday, at Li's invitation.

Li welcomed Rowley on his first visit to China. Noting that Trinidad and Tobago is China's largest trade partner in the English Caribbean area, Li said the two countries, being highly complementary in development, hold great potential for further cooperation. He said China is willing to align the Belt and Road Initiative with Trinidad and Tobago's domestic development strategy and push forward bilateral cooperation in building infrastructure, energy, finance and agriculture.

China encouraged its own businesses to invest in Trinidad and Tobago on the basis of respecting market rules, Li said. China is willing to help the country within its capacity to develop its economy and improve people's livelihood.

Noting that Trinidad and Tobago was among the first group of countries to establish diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China, and 2019 will mark the 45th anniversary of the ties, Li said China is ready to improve visa convenience between the two countries while further expanding bilateral communication in education, culture, sports and tourism.

China and countries in the Caribbean and Latin America are all developing countries, and relations between China and these countries is an important part of the South-South Cooperation, Li pointed out. He said he expects Trinidad and Tobago to play a constructive role in pushing forward such cooperation.

Rowley expressed his appreciation to China for years of continued support. He said Trinidad and Tobago is willing to work with China in building the Belt and Road Initiative and in the medical, health and finance fields.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of documents within the framework of Belt and Road Initiative on technical cooperation and cooperation in medical and health services and human resources.

Zhao Bentang, director-general of the Foreign Ministry's Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, said the talk between Li and Rowley is expected to inject momentum into further cooperation between the two countries.

"This has been the first MOU (memorandum of understanding) on the Belt and Road Initiative that China has signed with a country in the Caribbean area," he said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.