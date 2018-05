China's fiscal revenue maintained double-digit growth in April due to steadily increasing tax income, data from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) showed Monday.

Fiscal revenue rose 11 percent year on year to 1.85 trillion yuan (291.6 billion U.S. dollars) last month, with tax revenue up 14.6 percent to reach 1.66 trillion yuan, according to the ministry.

In the first four months of the year, fiscal revenue went up 12.9 percent year on year to 6.9 trillion yuan, the data showed.