LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's central bank injects liquidity into market

1
2018-05-14 14:07Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's central bank announced Monday it had pumped 236.1 billion yuan (about 37.3 billion U.S. dollars) into the market via multiple tools.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it injected 80.1 billion yuan through pledged supplementary lending (PSL) and 156 billion yuan via the medium-term lending facility (MLF) to keep liquidity basically stable.

The interest rate for the one-year MLF stood at 3.3 percent. First introduced in 2014 to help commercial and policy banks maintain liquidity, the MLF tool allows lenders to borrow from the central bank by using securities as collateral.

The central bank increasingly relies on open-market operations, rather than changes in interest rates or reserve requirement ratios, to manage liquidity in a more flexible and targeted manner.

China has decided to maintain a prudent and neutral monetary policy in 2018 as it strives to balance growth and risk prevention.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.