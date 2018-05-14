LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China sees more exhibitors from Belt and Road Initiative countries

1
2018-05-14 09:24Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China has been seeing more exhibitors from countries covered by the Belt and Road Initiative last year, a report showed.

Over 26 percent of overseas exhibitors participating in China's exhibitions in 2017 were from countries covered by the Belt and Road Initiative, up 15 percentage points year on year, according to a report from the Ministry of Commerce.

Exhibitions have become important platforms for China to further open up its market.

China held more than 5,600 exhibitions in professional display centers last year, up 1 percent year on year, while its total exhibition area grew 12.3 percent.

The industry raked in 87.2 billion yuan (about 13.84 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue, an increase of 12.3 percent compared with 2016. Daily consumer goods and services dominated the sector, followed by exhibitions of architecture, decoration and industrial technologies.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.