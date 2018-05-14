LINE

Cooperation with Japan expected in Xiongan

North China's Hebei Province hopes to strengthen cooperation with Japan in the planning and construction of the Xiongan New Area, including urban planning and smart city projects, a Chinese official has said.

Xu Qin, governor of North China's Hebei Province, made the comments during a speech at a forum of governors from China and Japan held on Friday in Sapporo, Japan, the Hebei Daily reported.

He said the province also hopes to deepen cooperation with Japan in terms of stadium construction, sports training, and ice and snow industry development.

As for innovation and environmental protection, Hebei will carry out cooperation in emerging industries including networks, artificial intelligence and new energy, Xu said, adding that he also hopes the two countries can jointly promote the development of high-end and high-tech industries and develop third-party markets.

　　

