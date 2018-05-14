Annual U.S.-China innovation conference to kick off in Houston

The third U.S.-China Innovation and Investment Summit (UCIS) is kicking off Monday through Tuesday in Houston with about 500 senior officials and entrepreneurs from the two countries will participate in the two-day event.

Innovation and technological cooperation have played an active role in Sino-U.S. relations, provided a platform for bilateral cooperation, Chinese Consul General in Houston Li Qiangmin told Xinhua in a recent interview.

He stressed that Sino-U.S. cooperation in science and technology has played an important role in promoting the healthy and smooth development of bilateral relations. At the same time, it has brought tangible benefits to the peoples of the two countries.

Supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China and Chinese Consulate General in Houston, UCIS is cohosted by China Science and Technology Exchange Center (CSTEC) and U.S. China Innovation Alliance (UCIA).

UCIS provides a unique opportunity for U.S. companies to connect with investors, strategic partners, leading incubators/accelerators, and professional services firms from China.

UCIS was listed as the one of the key programs in the science and technology area for the First China-U.S. Social, People-to-People Dialogue which was held in 2017.