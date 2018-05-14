Hainan invites global talent

Photo taken on May 6, 2018 shows a bullet train running on the high-speed loop line near Qionghai city, South China's Hainan province. The 653-km high-speed railway line circling the island received over 25 million passengers in 2017. (Photo/Xinhua)

Hainan province announced a plan on Sunday to woo top-tier talent to help the island develop into a pilot international free trade zone.

From this year until 2025, Hainan will implement a recruitment action plan that will invite a million talented individuals from home and abroad, Li Jun, deputy Party secretary of Hainan, told a news conference in Haikou, the provincial capital.

The plan will offer preferential policies, including loans and free housing, to support talented individuals coming to the tropical island province.

Master-level talent and outstanding professionals will be welcome in such fields as space science and technology, deep-sea research, seed breeding and tropical agriculture. All recruits can choose to live anywhere in Hainan and will enjoy the same policy treatment as local residents when buying a house.

The plan is one of the measures announced by the provincial government to implement central government directives to provide a welcoming environment for talented individuals who can contribute to making Hainan an international pilot free trade zone.

Last month, while celebrating the 30th anniversary of Hainan being made a province and a special economic zone, the central government unveiled plans to build it into a pilot international free trade zone and gradually explore the building of a free trade port with Chinese characteristics.