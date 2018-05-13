LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's corn exports projection slashed due to supply gap

1
2018-05-13 21:48Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has slashed its projection for the country's corn exports from October 2017 to September 2018, due to a supply gap.

Corn exports during the period are estimated at 200,000 tonnes, down 300,000 tonnes from the projection made last month, according to a report by the Chinese Agriculture Outlook Committee, an advisory body under the ministry.

"Corn production could not meet domestic demand, and the export amount was below expectations," the report said.

In the period between October 2018 and September 2019, corn output is expected to drop 2.9 percent year-on-year to 210 million tonnes.

That would be a result of higher subsidies for soybean production and drought in certain parts of the northeastern crop growing areas, according to the report.

Meanwhile, corn consumption will continue to grow in that period, partly because of increased demand for pig raising and industrial processing.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.