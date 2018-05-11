Forbes: Jack Ma most powerful non-U.S. chief executive

Jack Ma, founder and chairman of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, was named the most powerful non-U.S. chief executive this year, according to Forbes list of world's most powerful CEOs released on Thursday.

Ma took the 6th place. According to the magazine, Alibaba Cloud has played an important role in improving the company's performance, along with increased revenues from its core e-commerce business.

Pony Ma Huateng, chairman and CEO of Chinese internet giant Tencent, grabbed the 10th spot, with Forbes attributing his firm's nearly 60 percent rise in stock value to swelling revenues in its social network and online game businesses.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos with $133 billion topped the list, followed by Larry Page, the CEO of Google's parent, Alphabet, and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg.