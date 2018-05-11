World's 10 most valuable airline brands

China Southern Airlines became the most valuable Chinese airline among all those in the world, according to the latest report by Brand Finance, the world's leading independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy.

The brand value of China Southern went up 10 percent to $4.1 billion this year, followed by China Eastern Airlines and Air China with $3.8 billion and $3.4 billion respectively.

The 21 percent growth rate of China Eastern's brand value topped the three Chinese airlines, while Air China's brand value witnessed a 19 percent increase.

Meanwhile, all brand values fell for US airlines, even though they took four of the top five spots on the top 10 list of most valuable airline brands.

Let's take a look at all of them.

