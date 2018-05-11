LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

U.S. state Iowa most vulnerable to Chinese soybean tariff: report

1
2018-05-11 09:54Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Iowa's economy is the most vulnerable to Chinese soybean tariff in the United States, according to a newly issued local report.

Iowa, a midwestern U.S. state, sits between the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, exported nearly 2 billion U.S. dollars in soybeans to China in 2016, which made up about 4 percent of the state's economy, according to Des Moines Register citing a study by Moody's. The percentage is the largest of any state in the United States.

Missouri's exposure to soybean tariffs by China ranked second nationally, with soybean export to China contributing about 1.1 percent to the state's economy, according to the report.

Importing about 14 billion dollars of U.S. soybeans, China remained the crop's largest buyer in 2016. But a proposed 25 percent tariff on the commodity, which came in response to President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on Chinese products, threatened to cut into Iowan farmers' already dwindling profit.

Iowa's farm income had fallen about 74 percent in the last 5 years to 2.5 billion dollars in 2016, according to the report.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.