Chinese company launches blasting operation of residential project in Kuwait

China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) officially launched blasting operation on Thursday on the construction site in the desert region of central Kuwait.

CGGC is the first Chinese company that carried out blasting operation in Kuwait.

With a blasting smoke rising from the site of the South AL Mutlaa Residential Project in central Kuwait, the company officially launched the blasting operation which marks an important progress in the construction process.

He Baisen, Executive deputy General Manager of CGGC's infrastructure networks at the South AL Mutlaa Residential Project, said the Kuwaiti government is extremely strict about blasting management.

"Although the approval process lasted several months, our application was finally approved by the Kuwaiti side, which greatly reflected the confidence of Kuwait in the technology and management of the Chinese company," he said.

Bader Ahmad Al-Waqayan, director-general of the public authority for housing welfare (PAHW) of Kuwait, witnessed the blasting operation and expressed appreciation at the ceremony.

CGGC's infrastructure network is part of the Kuwaiti South AL Mutlaa Residential Project and is the largest project for CGGC in the Kuwaiti market.

The construction area for the CGGC is nearly 30 square km and started officially at the end of April 2017.

The South AL Mutlaa Residential Project is an important welfare project in Kuwait. The total construction area of the project is 100 square km, and it will accommodate 400,000 people after completion.

"This year coincides with the fifth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. CGGC upholds the concept of cooperation based on fairness and win-win results and adheres to the spirit of excellent engineering to help Kuwait's infrastructure construction," He noted.