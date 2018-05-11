LINE

Chinese premier stresses brand building

2018-05-11 09:11Xinhua

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged stepping up brand building and helping more Chinese products to go abroad and win global recognition.

"Reinforcing brand building and increasing quality supply are important content of realizing high quality development and more effectively meeting people's needs for a better life," Li said in an instruction on brand building.

In recent years, China has made positive progress in brand construction thanks to the joint efforts of all sides, the premier said.

Li urged all local authorities and government departments to implement the innovation-driven development strategy, improve total factor productivity and overall corporate competitiveness, and gather strength from mass entrepreneurship, innovation and internet plus pushes.

Targeting the people's new needs and constantly upgrading market demands, they should increase the variety of products, improve quality, nurture brands, and promote entrepreneurship and quality workmanship to make Chinese brands and Chinese products go global, Li said.

Activities marking the "Chinese Brands Day" began in Shanghai Thursday.

Vice Premier Hu Chunhua attended an expo and a forum on Chinese brands in Shanghai, stressing the importance of stepping up the development of Chinese brands.

　　

