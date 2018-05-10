LINE

Tram for high-altitude region rolls off production line in China

China's first tram that will be used on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau rolled off the production line Wednesday in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

With a maximum speed of 70 kilometers per hour, the two-carriage tram is capable of carrying 168 passengers, according to its manufacturer CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co.

The tram line is expected to be put into operation in Delingha, capital of the Haixi Mongol and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai Province, this year.

Li Yankun, a designer with the company, said that the tram was powered by a hybrid energy storage system that consists of a supercapacitor and lithium-titanate battery.

Li said that in normal operation the high-altitude tram would be powered by the supercapacitor, while the lithium-titanate battery will be used when the former is powered off.

"Such a hybrid energy storage system can shorten the charging time, ensure more reliable operation and protect the environment," Li said, adding that the tram could be charged in 30 seconds when it stops at stations.

In order to adapt to the plateau environment of Delingha at 3,000 meters above sea level, the tram is also equipped with specially designed electric system and cold-resistant materials.

　　

