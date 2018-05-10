LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Cross-border e-commerce conference opens in central China

1
2018-05-10 16:39Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The second Global Cross-border E-commerce Conference opened Thursday in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province.

Highlighting cross-border e-commerce's role in world trade, the two-day conference will have panel discussions on quality oversight, regulatory innovation as well as standards and rules in the sector.

"The development of cross-border e-commerce could help to innovate trade patterns, lead consumption trends, create more jobs and prompt industrial restructuring," said He Jinping, vice governor of Henan, at the opening ceremony.

Cross-border e-commerce trade has flourished in China in recent years. Data from the General Administration of Customs showed that China's e-commerce exports surged 41.3 percent to 33.65 billion yuan (5.3 billion U.S. dollars) in 2017, while imports rocketed by 116.4 percent to 56.59 billion yuan.

In Henan alone, there are over 4,000 registered e-commerce companies.

"The fast expansion of cross-border e-commerce has offered opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises, long marginalized in global trade, to participate in world trade," said Long Yongtu, conference president.

More than 1,600 people from international organizations, government agencies, e-commerce platforms and express delivery companies attended the event.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.