Greater Bay Area plan expected to be issued this month

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) plan is expected to be released this month, as the State Council is giving it the final review, a report by Securities Daily said on Wednesday.

The area covers Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, and nine cities in Guangdong province, including the first-tier cities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen. And its development entered a fast track last year after the annual Government Work Report stated clearly that China will draw up a plan for the GBA.

Zhang Huanbo, director of reform and opening at China Center for International Economic Exchanges, told the newspaper that he is looking forward to five features — innovative, coordinative, open, green and each performing its own functions — to be included in the GBA plan.

The plan for the development of a city cluster in the Greater Bay Area was filed with the National Development and Reform Commission at the end of June, Xinhua cited Wu Weibao, deputy head of Guangdong's development and reform commission, as saying.

By 2030, the area is expected to have the highest GDP among all bay areas worldwide, and become an advanced manufacturing center, as well as an important global hub of innovation, finance, shipping and trade, Zhang Xiaoqiang, CCIEE executive deputy head, told the news agency.

The plan includes major infrastructure projects, important development platforms, and major economic and trade cooperation that will have impacts beyond the area, Zhang added.

Along with the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area and the Yangtze Economic Belt, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area aims for coordinated development.