Audi CEO admits serious mistake, presents software solution

Audi announced the release of a new motor software upgrade on Wednesday in response to revelations of previously-unknown emissions-cheating devices identified in diesel vehicles of the luxury car maker's A6 and A7 series.

Speaking at Audi's annual general meeting, chief executive officer Rupert Stadler said the Volkswagen Group subsidiary had developed a "short-term solution" in the form of a software update for 60,000 affected A6 and A7 vehicles. The CEO promised the technology would be presented to the German Federal Motor Transport Agency (KBA) soon.

"The mistake in one of our departments is serious, but it is not a new manipulation software," Stadler said.

Audi is collaborating closely with transport authorities in an ongoing investigation into the matter, Stadler said. The Ingolstadt-based car maker recently confirmed that it reported suspicious practices in the manufacturing of A6 and A7 diesel motors to the KBA and has halted all production of the current car series as a consequence.

Additionally, deliveries of affected vehicles which were already sold to customers have been frozen for the time being. Stadler described the large-scale product recalls as "the result of our uncompromising investigation" on Wednesday and reiterated that the "diesel crisis" was "not over" for Audi.

Stadler announced to shareholders that the "clarification of judicial matters" related to the emissions-cheating scandal which was first unveiled in 2015 would continue at his company. However, he vowed that Audi and the Volkswagen Group had learned their lesson and would now prioritize "moral and legally-proper behavior."