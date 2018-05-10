WeDoctor says it raises $500 mln

Chinese online healthcare solutions platform WeDoctor, which is backed by Tencent Holdings, said on Wednesday it had raised $500 million from several investors, valuing the company at $5.5 billion ahead of an IPO this year.

The investment round was led by AIA Company, part of Hong Kong-listed insurer AIA Group, and infrastructure and services group NWS Holdings.

WeDoctor is among the technology-driven companies looking to shake up China's overburdened public healthcare market, with increasingly affluent consumers willing to pay for more convenient access to doctors and health services.