China's 12 highest-valued unicorn firms

Ant Financial is China's highest-valued unicorn firm in the first quarter, with its market value exceeding 400 billion yuan according to the Q1 Hurun Greater China Unicorn Index.

The firm's value closed at 1 trillion yuan ($157.52 billion) after the company announced it would raise $9 billion on April 10, Hurun Report said.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi ranked the second-largest unicorn in the country. On Thursday, the firm applied for listing on the Hong Kong stock market, and it will be the first firm with dual-class shares structures to list in Hong Kong.

Beijing remains the city with the most unicorns, and the figure has increased to 66.

Here are the 12 largest unicorns firms in China.

12 Cainiao Network

Valuation: 100 billion yuan

A cargo plane of Russian carrier Aviastar-TU uploads goods at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang province, on March 29, 2018. Courier aggregator Cainiao has launched its first international air freight service from Hangzhou to Moscow. (Photo provided to China Daily)

11 DJI

Valuation: 100 billion yuan

10 Kuaishou

Valuation: 100 billion yuan

9 Lu.com

Valuation: 100 billion yuan

8 CATL

Valuation: 100 billion yuan

7 JD Finance

Valuation: 150 billion yuan

6 QQ Music

Valuation: 150 billion yuan

5 Toutiao

Valuation: 200 billion yuan

4 Meituan-Dianping

Valuation: 200 billion yuan

3 Didi Chuxing

Valuation: 300 billion yuan

2 Xiaomi

Valuation: 300 billion yuan

1 Ant Financial

Valuation: 400 billion yuan