LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China agrees to grant Japan 200-bln-yuan RQFII quota

1
2018-05-09 22:49Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

China has agreed to grant Japan RMB Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFII) quota of 200 billion yuan (about 31.36 billion U.S. dollars), Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

Li announced the decision during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.

The granting of the RQFII quota would help Japanese financial institutions to actively invest in China's capital market through the RQFII, he said.

During the meeting, Li also pointed to energy efficiency, environmental protection, scientific and technological innovation, high-end manufacturing, finance, sharing economy, and gerontics services as key areas where China and Japan should enhance cooperation.

The two sides have agreed in principle to sign a currency swap deal at an early date, and this will help safeguard financial market stability and promote investment facilitation, Li said.

China holds a positive attitude toward establishing RMB clearing bank in Tokyo, the premier said.

Li arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday for an official visit to Japan and to attend the 7th China-Japan-South Korea leaders' meeting. The trilateral meeting was resumed after a two-and-a-half-year suspension.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.