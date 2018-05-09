Asia-Pacific Floor Fair aims to open more doors for Chinese, foreign firms

The 8th Asia-Pacific Floor Fair that officially kicked off in Guangzhou on Wednesday aims to offer a good platform and myriad of opportunities for Sino-foreign companies to expand cooperation and further increase their presence in both domestic and international market.

Major Chinese and foreign companies and traders from the floor industry are displaying their latest technologies, equipment and environmental-friendly products to seek Sino-foreign cooperation opportunities and expand sales at home and abroad during the three-day event that covers an exhibition floor space of more than 30,000 square meters in Pazhou International Convention and Exhibition Center in this Guangdong provincial capital, organizers said.

The event, the largest of its kind held on the Chinese mainland, is expected to attract more than 58,000 visitors and buyers from US, Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East, according to organizers.

Quan Quan, a senior executive from Tonwell Science and Technology Co Ltd, said the event has provided a platform for companies to display their latest technologies and products for expansion of cooperation and sales.

"Meanwhile the event offer a good chance for companies from home and abroad to know more about the development trends of the floor industry in the world," he said.

Special seminars, exchanges and lectures will also be organized from Wednesday to Friday to help participants seek cooperation and business opportunities.

The event also includes two sub-fairs of Guangzhou Sports Venues Floor Supplies Fair and Guangzhou International Paint and Coatings Fair that also take place between Wednesday and Friday.