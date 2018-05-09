LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's bulk commodity market reports steady growth in April

1
2018-05-09 16:02Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's bulk commodity market grew steadily in April with stable expansion in supply and sales, industrial data has showed.

The China Bulk Merchandise Index (CBMI), a gauge of domestic bulk commodity market growth, stood at 104.8 percent in April, up by 1.7 percentage points compared with March, according to the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing earlier this month.

This marked the second consecutive month of CBMI growth, pointing to an improving business environment in the bulk commodity sector.

Both the sub-indices for bulk commodity supply and sales expanded compared with the previous month.

The sub-index for stocks dropped in April thanks to stronger sales after it kept rising for 14 months in a row.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.