China's bulk commodity market reports steady growth in April

China's bulk commodity market grew steadily in April with stable expansion in supply and sales, industrial data has showed.

The China Bulk Merchandise Index (CBMI), a gauge of domestic bulk commodity market growth, stood at 104.8 percent in April, up by 1.7 percentage points compared with March, according to the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing earlier this month.

This marked the second consecutive month of CBMI growth, pointing to an improving business environment in the bulk commodity sector.

Both the sub-indices for bulk commodity supply and sales expanded compared with the previous month.

The sub-index for stocks dropped in April thanks to stronger sales after it kept rising for 14 months in a row.