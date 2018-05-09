LINE

China's smartphone shipments continue to fall in April

China's smartphone shipments continued to fall in April, industrial data showed Wednesday.

Shipments of smartphones totalled 32.667 million in April, down by 15.3 percent year on year.

Total shipments of mobile phones reached 34.251 million in April, down by 16.7 percent year on year. The drop narrowed by 11.2 percentage points compared with March.

Fewer new mobile phone models were rolled out last Month. Only 55 new mobile phones entered the market in April, down by 53.8 percent year on year.

Mobile phone shipments dropped 23.7 percent year-on-year in the first four months of 2018.

Analysts believe that the Chinese smartphone market will see a reshuffle as smartphone consumption slows down as almost all Chinese own at least one mobile phone.

　　

