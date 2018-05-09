LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Nomura seeks a 51% stake in its newly proposed securities business in China

1
2018-05-09 13:15Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, applied to set up a joint venture (JV) brokerage in China on Tuesday, in which it is seeking a 51 percent stake. It is the latest move since China's securities regulator vowed to allow foreign financial institutions to hold controlling stakes in new securities brokerages last month.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has confirmed that it received Nomura's application and said it will review it effectively.

"We have applied to set up a securities JV in China. We are currently discussing the details with the relevant parties and are unable to comment further at this stage," Nomura said in a note sent to the Global Times.

The company also said it has appointed Ting Lu as its chief China economist to lead a team of economists that will forecast China's economic trajectory and drive thought leadership on macroeconomic themes that shape the country.

It is the second foreign financial firm to seek a controlling stake in its Chinese business after Swiss bank UBS Group AG said on May 3 that it had applied for a controlling stake somewhere between 24.99 percent and 51 percent in its current JV.

At the end of last week, China's securities regulator issued guidelines to allow foreign firms to own a majority stake in local securities JVs, in a bid to show the Chinese government's efforts to further open up the financial sector.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.